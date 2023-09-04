FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $65.30. 860,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,719. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.