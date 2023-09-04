FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WPC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $65.30. 860,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,719. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.
WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
