FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 495,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $334.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

