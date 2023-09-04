FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 812,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,894. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

