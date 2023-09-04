FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 533.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

About HubSpot



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

