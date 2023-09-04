FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 626,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,321,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $117.01. 5,990,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.