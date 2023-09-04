FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

