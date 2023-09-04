FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 1,719.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Waters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.03. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.