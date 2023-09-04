FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.10. 4,176,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,065. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

