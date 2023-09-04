FORA Capital LLC Purchases 948 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Read Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

AVB traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $181.35. The company had a trading volume of 552,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,357. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $216.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.