FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.32. 1,996,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,912. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

