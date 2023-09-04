FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $777.52. 234,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,180. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $782.46 and a 200-day moving average of $739.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

