FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,648. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

