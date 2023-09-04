Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $590.88. The stock had a trading volume of 726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $6,889,477. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

