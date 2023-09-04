Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,282,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,934,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average of $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.