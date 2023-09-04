Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.9% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,168,578. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.53 and a 200-day moving average of $344.50.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

