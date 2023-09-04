Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.23. 858,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

