Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. 198,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,274. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

