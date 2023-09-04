Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $271,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.72. 2,126,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

