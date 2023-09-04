Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average of $364.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

