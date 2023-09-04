Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,570 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 88,701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 178,803 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 274,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,141 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

