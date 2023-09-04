Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,587 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,821,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. 4,238,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,769. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

