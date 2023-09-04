Fortress Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.64.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

