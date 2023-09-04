Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,509. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

