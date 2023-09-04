Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,000.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 263,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 239,337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,697,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,706,000 after buying an additional 147,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.40. 3,234,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,233. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

