Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.42. 998,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,001. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.87. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.