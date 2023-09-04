Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 194.4% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $123,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. 4,126,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

