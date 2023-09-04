Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.11% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRLA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRLA stock remained flat at $10.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 28,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

