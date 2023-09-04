Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) is Cqs Us LLC’s Largest Position

Cqs Us LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,980,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,457 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 7.7% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $62,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 52.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,016. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

