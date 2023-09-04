Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $524,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,506. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

