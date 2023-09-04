Franklin Resources Inc. Has $471.29 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.66% of Fiserv worth $471,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,645. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.