Franklin Resources Inc. Has $543.32 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,433 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 84.90% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $543,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FLCO traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,354. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

