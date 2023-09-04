Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.26% of Evergy worth $316,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.60. 2,657,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

