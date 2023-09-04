Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,004 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $325,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.34. 1,184,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $122.11.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

