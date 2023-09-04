Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,082 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Elevance Health worth $502,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,999. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

