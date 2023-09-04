Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,364,839 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,364,839 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of Voya Financial worth $454,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Voya Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 820,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.
Insider Activity at Voya Financial
In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
