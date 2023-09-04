Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $465,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

GWW traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $710.78. 263,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,377. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

