Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $831.63. The stock had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,942. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $762.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

