Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $382,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.57. 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,983. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.98. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

