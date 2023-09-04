GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP lessened its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,310 shares during the period. GAN comprises 0.1% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in GAN by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 948,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 692.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GAN by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GAN by 600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 341,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

GAN Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 124.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

