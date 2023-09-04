Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $11,444,550,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.05. The stock had a trading volume of 880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,292. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

