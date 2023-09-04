Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.67 on Monday, hitting $222.92. 677,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.90. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

