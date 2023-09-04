Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.9% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.41. 1,335,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,751. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.22.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

