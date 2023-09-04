Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.88. 4,793,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.