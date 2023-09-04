Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,762. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

