Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.65. 471,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,143. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

