Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. The company had a trading volume of 613,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

