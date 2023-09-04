Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

