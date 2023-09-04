Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 8,605 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,748. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

