Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $442,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,418,000 after purchasing an additional 572,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 999,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

