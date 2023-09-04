Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $350.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.55. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

